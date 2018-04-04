× Suspect in Overnight Chase Arrested Near Colfax

DES MOINES, Iowa – A Bondurant man was arrested after an overnight chase that started in Des Moines and ended in Jasper County.

A Des Moines police officer tried to pull over a vehicle driven by 21-year-old Jordan Mckenzie-Hay at 15th and University because of an equipment violation but Mckenzie-Hay refused to stop.

Police say he led them on lengthy chase through the metro, first going westbound on University to 63rd Street and then got on I-235 and headed eastbound. He continued to flee from police and got on I-80 eastbound.

The Jasper County Sheriff’s Office used stop sticks near Colfax to disable Mckenzie-Hay’s vehicle. He then surrendered to law enforcement without incident.

Mckenzie-Hay had been wanted on a parole violation for burglary. He now faces charges of eluding and driving while license is suspended. He is being held in the Polk County Jail.