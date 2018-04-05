City of Des Moines Working To Shut Bar Down Owner Says No Fair

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa-- It was a typical lunch rush at Triple Double Restaurant and Lounge on Thursday, save for the bullet holes and shattered glass in the front door. There the remnants of the latest shooting at the bar, the second in less than a month.

“They pulled up on the side here and one of the guys yelled at me and said you want to call the cops and started firing at my brother," Owner Donald Celander said. His brother was grazed by a bullet.

Two men, Devonce Armstrong and Remy Perry, were arrested in connection with the shooting. They're both being held on weapons charges. Des Moines Police say this is the second shooting here in the last three weeks. There have been 44 total police calls to the bar since July 2017.

“We sent the city did send Triple Double a letter saying they are a nuisance, so we are starting to put things in place," Des Moines City Councilwoman Linda Westergaard said. “What could be done to close this establishment immediately is to go to the property owner. He would get in his car and drive to Triple Double today and revoke his tenants lease".

George Clayton is listed on the County Assessor’s website as the owner of the building. There was no answer at his home when we reached out to him on Thursday.

Bar owner Donald Celander says despite all the calls for service he is working to offset that by helping the community. “We do numerous things like try and give back, we sponsored a UFC guy and we try to give back," Celander said.

The city is working to audit the restaurant. If it finds that 50% of their earnings do not come from food sales the liquor license could be revoked.