Oklahoma Mother Explains Why She’s Embarrassed Her Kid Has a School Book used by Blake Shelton

ADA, Okla. – An Oklahoma mother’s post about why she is embarrassed her daughter has a school book once used by Blake Shelton is attracting lots of attention on social media.

Shelly Bryan Parker, of Ada, says her daughter recently learned she had the school book.

While the little girl is excited her book may have belonged to one of country music’s biggest stars, her mother says she is embarrassed.

“Marley is EXCITED that her “new” reader belonged to Blake Shelton, but I am EMBARRASSED!!!! I’m 40 and these people are my age!!! Thank you to every teacher/parent/support staffer/etc. for fighting for my kids education!!! Don’t give up until education is FULLY FUNDED!!!! #fundOKED #Okwalk4kids #westillloveblake

Parker’s post has more than 5,000 shares on Facebook.

Her post comes after thousands of teachers across the state walked out of their classrooms and gathered at the state capitol to push for better pay and education funding.

The National Education Association says Oklahoma ranks 47th among states and the District of Columbia in public school revenue per student and Oklahoma’s average teacher salaries rank 49th.