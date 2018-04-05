Iowa Cubs Celebrate 50 Years at Home Opening Game

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa – The Iowa Cubs celebrates 50 years at Principal Park for the 2018 home opener.

The Iowa Cubs is set to play the Oklahoma City Dodgers in back-to-back games starting at 3:08 p.m. The second game will start at 7:08 p.m.

Iowa Cubs Director of Media Relations Shelby Cravens said two new foods fans can try this year are the 'hot polish' and 'smokehouse burger.'

"Obviously, we always have ballpark staples. You can always get a hot dog and a beer here. We have got the Iowa Oaks saison brewed by Confluence that you can only get at Principal Park this season, and that is in celebration of our 50 years here," Cravens said.

The ballpark will be giving back to the fans throughout the season with giveaways.

"We will be wearing Iowa Oaks throwback uniforms on a couple of dates. We will also be giving away replicas of those same jerseys in July," Cravens said.

People also can get a 50 anniversary calendar, bobble heads and more throughout the season.

Cravens said players to look out for include: Dillon Maples, David Bote, Mike Freeman, and Ryan Court.

"You never know who you are going to see on the field or what kind of games you'll be able to see. It's a really fun family friendly environment," Craven said.

Cravens said this is the first full season the new LED lights will be used and the players received a new batting cage for practice.

The first 1,500 fans will receive a magnet schedule for the new season on opening day.