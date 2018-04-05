× Judge Rules Ron Corbett Won’t be on GOP Primary Ballot

DES MOINES, Iowa – A judge has dismissed former Cedar Rapids mayor Ron Corbett’s lawsuit, which claimed he should be allowed to be on the Republican primary ballot for governor.

A three-person commission comprised of Iowa’s Secretary of State, State Auditor, and Attorney General ruled last week that Corbett failed to get enough signatures to appear on the ballot. The commission ruled Corbett was eight signatures short.

Corbett, who is trying to challenge Gov. Kim Reynolds for the Republican nomination for governor, filed a lawsuit claiming several names were crossed out by his campaign but those names should have been counted.

The district court judge’s ruling, entered Wednesday, dismissed Corbett’s petition. It said, “Mr. Ron Corbett’s nomination papers did not meet the requirements of Iowa Code section 43.20.”