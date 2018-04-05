Police: Man Used Hidden Camera to Record Woman, Children

ANKENY, Iowa – A Carroll County man is being held in the Polk County Jail on sexual exploitation charges after investigators say he placed a hidden camera in a friend’s home.

Fifty-three-year-old Brian Hoffman of Lidderdale is charged with three counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, and one count each of invasion of privacy and unlawful interception of communication.

Hoffman was booked into the jail Wednesday night. Criminal complaints filed in the case claim Hoffman placed an alarm clock with a hidden camera in it in a female friend’s home in Ankeny. The camera was placed with a view of the residence’s only bathroom. The woman discovered the hidden camera, which had a memory card inside and could be accessed by WiFi, in December of 2017 and contacted Ankeny Police.

An application for a search warrant says while the woman and her children were away on vacation Hoffman called to ask for the WiFi password. Hoffman also allegedly called the woman several times one day “inquiring about the clock and ‘which lights were lit up on the clock.’” The woman determined later that her WiFi hadn’t been working that day.

Investigators say the memory card located in the hidden camera contained nude images of the woman and her minor children using the bathroom.

Police say Hoffman admitted to putting the clock in the woman’s home but denied knowing it was a hidden camera.

Hoffman is scheduled to be arraigned on May 24th.