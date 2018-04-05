× Suspects Arrested in Shooting Outside Triple Double Bar

DES MOINES, Iowa – Two people were arrested Wednesday after a shooting at a Des Moines bar with a notorious reputation.

One person was shot in a drive-by outside the Triple Double Restaurant and Lounge at 910 Hull Avenue just after 4:00 p.m. Police say the victim was grazed and declined medical treatment.

Officers located the suspect vehicle a few blocks away and they arrested two of the three people inside. They recovered a gun they say was thrown from the car.

The suspects, 24-year-old Devonce Armstrong and 26-year-old Remy Perry, are being held in the Polk County Jail on charges of willful injury, intimidation with a dangerous weapon, and carrying weapons.

This is the second shooting at this bar in less than three weeks. On March 16th, two people were shot outside the Triple Double and both survived.

Neighbors say they’ve had enough.

“The most concerning to me is my daughter who is almost 15 who likes to be outside. Thank God today she was home taking a nap and missed all this, and this whole neighborhood is full of kids, there’s an elementary school, Cattell Elementary, a half a block from here and there’s a shooting going on, why doesn’t somebody stop it,” asked neighbor Don Baney.

The Des Moines City Council is trying to stop it. Following last month’s shooting the council unanimously approved a motion to start the process of issuing an emergency suspension of the bar’s liquor license.

Police have been called there 41-times since last July.