WATCH: Family Performs Stunning Rendition of ‘Les Miserables’ Classic

FRUIT HEIGHTS, Utah — A very musically talented Utah family is going viral after their Easter karaoke performance from “Les Miserables” was shared on Facebook.

KUTV reports that during an Easter gathering of the LeBaron family, Jason LeBaron and other family members honored a request from his mom to sing “One Day More” from the hit musical.

The five siblings, and their spouses, each took on a role from the show with Jayson taking on the role of Jean Valjean. The full family cast was:

Valjean: Jayson LeBaron

Marius: Jordon LeBaron

Cosette: Angela Garrett LeBaron

Eponine: Karina LeBaron

Enjolras: Juston LeBaron

Madame Thenardier: Heidi LeBaron Garn

Thenardier: Gerald J LeBaron, Spencer Garn

Javert: Landon LeBaron

Ghost of Fantine: Kaitlyn Hipwell

As of Thursday morning, the Facebook video had more than 866,000 views and 9,500 shares.

At the end of the day, you can bet this family is proud of its musical chops. Do you hear the people sing?