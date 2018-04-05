The Youth Leadership Initiative is helping turn high school underclassmen into future leaders. Zach Walker is a graduate of the program and now leads it as a co-chair. He joined our Sonya Heitshusen to talk about what the program offers and how to get involved.
Youth Leadership Initiative
-
Ankeny’s Safety Town Lives On, But Volunteers and Donations Are Needed
-
The Insiders, March 18th Edition: Fighting Hunger in Polk County
-
Iowa’s Healthiest State Initiative First Ever Statewide Awards
-
The Insiders: January 14th Edition, New Healthcare Leadership
-
Ivanka Trump Visits With APEX Students and Staff in Waukee
-
-
Johnston Library Helping Kids Participate in ‘1000 Activities Before Kindergarten’
-
Northey Officially USDA Under Secretary
-
Award Ceremony Highlights Sustainable Developments Around Iowa
-
Role Models Needed for Mentoring Program
-
In-Patient Beds Coming to Dubuque Facility
-
-
Broadband Access Initiative For Rural Areas
-
Drake’s Niko Medved Leaving Drake For Colorado State University After One Year
-
Iowa Senate Republicans Announce New Leadership After Bill Dix Resignation