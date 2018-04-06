Athletes and Fans Coming to Iowa City for Wrestling World Cup

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

IOWA CITY, Iowa -- Iowa City is preparing to welcome thousands of wresting fans from all over the world.

Carver Hawkeye Arena will host the 2018 Freestyle Wrestling World Cup this weekend. Eight countries, including Team USA, will compete for the title. USA is a heavy favorite, mainly because Iran and Russia both withdrew from the world cup.

The Iowa City/Coralville Area Convention & Visitors Bureau has been preparing for this for a year, and says Iowa City makes a perfect location for the competition.

"Iowa is the capitol of wrestling in this country. We draw the greatest fans, the biggest fans, the largest number of fans. We host the record for the 45,000 crowd duel. It's the perfect place in the country to host this kind of event," said Josh Schamberger, president of the bureau.

Doors open at 9 a.m. on both Saturday and Sunday. Team USA is up first, facing off against India. Tickets are still available. Visit the event's website for more information.