× Bill Limiting Bars’ Liability in Drunk Driving Crashes Awaits Governor’s Signature

DES MOINES, Iowa — A bill heading to the governor’s desk would limit how much money a bar could be sued for, based on how its customers behave.

Lawmakers passed a measure that would limit payouts in the event a bar is sued and found responsible for overserving someone who causes a drunk driving crash. Currently, there is no cap for payouts but the bill would set it to $250,000.

Some local bar owners say the change could lower their insurance costs.

Critics of the legislation say it’s not fair to victims.