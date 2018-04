Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- The Cyclones vs. the Hawkeyes: it's a strong intrastate rivalry, but few people know how it began.

The history of the Cy-Hawk showdown is part of an upcoming documentary. Ben Godar, director of Birth of the Cy-Hawk, joined Channel 13's Sonya Heitshusen in the studio to talk about the project that started back in 1977.

Visit the documentary's Facebook page for more information or search for Birth of the Cy-Hawk on indiegogo.com to make a donation.