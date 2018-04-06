× Carla Bousman Sentenced to 20 Years in Prison for Role in Death of Sabrina Ray

ADEL, Iowa — Sabrina Ray’s adoptive grandmother has entered a guilty plea in connection to the abuse of the 16-year-old before her death.

Carla Bousman, 63, was sentenced to 20 years in prison. She was found guilty of two counts of false imprisonment, one count of neglect of a dependent person, one count of obstruction of prosecution, one count of accessory after the fact, and two counts of child endangerment. Bousman will serve the 20 years consecutively.

Sabrina weighed just 56 pounds when she was found unresponsive in her home in Perry in May 2017. Her adoptive parents, Marc and Misty Ray, are each charged with first degree murder in the teen’s death. Their trial date has not yet been set as the court considers multiple pre-trial motions.

Sabrina’s adoptive brother, Justin Ray, is currently serving the first of two consecutive five-year prison sentences. He pleaded guilty to two counts of willful injury in February for physically abusing Sabrina.

An adoptive cousin, Josie Bousman, is also charged with concealing Sabrina Ray’s abuse, and will testify against other family members.