DES MOINES, Iowa -- Next week's Des Moines City Council meeting will be the first held inside City Hall in more than a year.

On Monday morning, the city will cut the ribbon to re-open the newly-renovated building.

The project, which includes new sprinklers through the century-old structure, was supposed to cost $5 million to complete. However, the final budget was nearly $7.5 million.