DAVENPORT, Iowa -- A stolen car crashed into a downtown Davenport business early Friday morning.

The SUV crashed into a bar called Mary's on 2nd. When police arrived, the driver was gone. An employee was inside the bar at the time, but was not injured. The building, though, has extensive structural damage.

Davenport police say the car was stolen out of Durant on March 30th. No arrests have been made in the case.