Florida Man Wanted for Murder Arrested in Iowa After High-Speed Chase

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NASHUA, Iowa -- A suspect who led Iowa State Patrol troopers on a high-speed chase also faces charges in Florida.

A trooper attempted to stop the car near Nashua on Thursday, but the driver sped off. At times, the suspect reached speeds of over 100 miles per hour and drove into oncoming traffic. Troopers used stop sticks to finally bring the chase to an end.

After a brief chase on foot, they arrested 21-year-old Devon Cooke of Miami, Florida. Cooke is charged with OWI, felony fleeing, and multiple other charges. Law enforcement later learned he was wanted in Dade County, Florida, for second degree murder.

Cooke is being held in the Chickasaw County Jail, awaiting extradition.