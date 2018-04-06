× Indianola Daycare Provider Charged with Child Endangerment and Assault

INDIANOLA, Iowa — An Indianola daycare provider is facing felony charges for allegedly seriously injuring a child in her care.

34-year-old Heather McKasson was arrested on Thursday and charged with Child Endangerment Causing Serious Injury, Willful Injury and Assault.

Indianola Police and Fire were dispated to 1312 Detroit Avenue on October 31st, 2017 on a report of a child in distress. The one-year-old girl was taken to Blank Children’s hospital for treatment. Police say they’re investigation showed that McKasson, who was the girl’s daycare provider, was responsible for the injuries.

McKasson has posted a $25,000 cash bond and is out of police custody. Police are asking anyone with more information about the alleged assault on the child to contact them at (515 961-9400.