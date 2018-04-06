Iowa Success Story Told in Williamsburg Innovation Center

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILLIAMSBURG, Iowa- Going past Williamsburg on I-80 you may have noticed the Tanger Outlet Center, and just west of there a manufacturing plant with some unusual yard art.

Kinze Manufacturing has a tractor and huge planter mounted on it’s nose- standing upright, and stacks of life-sized grain carts on it’s signs. The planter bar turns horizontal to vertical every 15 minutes.

The company is known for it’s planter bars, which for the first time helped farmers fold up wide planters for quick transport down the road. Also the firm makes the huge grain carts which can haul as much as 1500 bushels in one trip.

Now Kinze has opened a the Kinze Innovation Center, as a part of the company’s 30 acre manufacturing and office complex in Iowa County.

The center tells the story of a Ladora area welder, Jon Kinzenbaw, who at 21 years of age in 1965 opened his own welding shop with a small loan, and a few dollars of his own money. He would listen to farmers talk about their issues on the farm, and would invent or customize equipment to help address their issues.

“Back in 1965 in Ladora, Iowa just a bit north of here he basically listened to what farmers wanted and came to the market with solutions and innovations, that have changed the agriculture industry,” said Justin Render of the Kinze Marketing Department.

For one neighbor he built a self-propelled manure loader, as opposed to commercial ones, mounted on a tractor. He also was able to customize larger engines into tractors for neighbors when they needed more power. He even built one tractor.

“Take two V-8 engines and put them together, one driving the front one driving in the back was induced in 1974 at the Farm Progress Show to pull a 12 bottom plow,” said Render.

His big breakthrough invention in the 70’s was a planter which could be quickly folded for transport.

“In 1975 John came up with this rear folding planter, so a lot of the older style planters, it was larger you have to put them on a trailer,” said Render. “That’s when you could actually go from planting position, actually folded down to transport down the road.”

Now the company has developed a new tillage tool, and is also working on technology to enable a tractor to unload a combine while moving in the field, without a driver.

The Kinze Innovation Center is open at the plant from 9-5 Monday through Friday, there is no admission charge.