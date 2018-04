Please enable Javascript to watch this video

IOWA -- A new movie at the box office this weekend has two big ties to Iowa.

A Quiet Place hit theaters on Friday. The horror film starring John Krasinski and Emily Blunt follows a family of four who must live in silence while hiding from creatures that hunt by sound. The screenplay was written by Krasinski, Bryan Woods, and Scott Beck, and based on a story by Woods and Beck, who are both Quad City natives.

The pair also founded a production company called Bluebox Films.