Police Investigating Reported Shooting in Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa — Police are investigating a Friday afternoon shooting in Des Moines.

Shortly after 3:30 p.m., police responded to a report of a shooting in the 2500 block of Lyon Street. Officers did not find a victim right way, but did see two cars that had crashed. Approximately 15 minutes later, police say a man walked into emergency room with a gunshot would. They say he is in serious but stable condition.

Officers are currently interviewing witnesses.

The crash scene is blocked off during this investigation. More information will be provided as it is made available.