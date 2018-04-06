× Record Season Ticket Numbers Has Des Moines Performing Arts Establishing a Waitlist

DES MOINES, Iowa — For the second year, Des Moines Performing Arts is establishing a waitlist for those who want to purchase new season tickets. This is following record-setting number of more than 16,000 current season ticket holders. Their decision to move to a waitlist is to allow those current season ticket holders to renew their tickets for the next season.

“I think it’s just a really equitable way to make sure we are serving the community as fair as possible. We want to make sure that if you are interested in the Willis Broadway Series that you have the opportunity to see it, provided that we have the seats,” Des Moines Performing Arts Communications Manager Jonathan Brendemuehl said.

Des Moines Performing Arts said they don’t know what to expect for this season but are prepared for similar interest. Especially with the popular line up they have for this season.

Two of the six shows this season were 2017 Tony Award winning productions.

The season kicks off in October with Love Never Dies, Andrew Lloyd Webber’s follow up to the classes Phantom of the Opera. And the season ends in June with The Play That Goes Wrong, which is the longest running play currently on Broadway.

Des Moines Performing Arts said actors and companies are pleasantly surprised by Des Moines’ large theater fan base.

“We do hear from actors and the company at large regularly that Des Moines audiences are incredibly sophisticated, we get jokes. We have ‘The Humans’ in house currently and we’ve heard from several of the actors what an amazing dynamic they have with our audience. So, I think that’s something that we consistently hear, and we really enjoy getting that feedback,” Brendemuehl said.

Des Moines Performing Arts said we are able to bring in such popular Broadway shows because of very significant relationships the CEO and President Jeff Chelesvig has within the industry.

Chelesvig is on the executive board of the Broadway League, and he is Iowa’s only Tony voter. He’s also part of the IPN, Independent Presenters Network, which is how Des Moines Performing Arts is able to invest in Broadway productions.

”So he carries a lot of really important relationships and of course with the major fan base that we have with a record setting ticket holder group that helps. So, you know it’s one part our great community support and one part the relationships we carry,” Brendemuehl said.

Anybody who is a current season ticket holder can renew their tickets up until May 18th and then if you are interested in becoming a season ticket holder you can go online or call the Civic Center ticket office and get on the waitlist.

If you want to purchase individual show tickets, they will be available closer to the show’s opening night.