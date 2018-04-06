× Small Plane Crash Injures One Person in Polk County

POLK COUNTY, Iowa — A Lake View man is recovering after crashing his airplane Thursday.

It happened in a cornfield north of Farrar around 4:00 p.m.

Officials say 43-year-old Jason Beckman took flight from a residence near northeast 150th Avenue and Northeast 104th Street.

He only made it about 150 yards before the crash. Beckman was transported to the hospital by helicopter, but the extent of his injuries is not known.

The cause of the crash will be investigated by the Federal Aviation Administration.