‘The Miracle Season,’ Movie About Iowa City Volleyball Team, Hitting Theaters This Weekend

IOWA -- A movie about an Iowa City volleyball team hits the big screen this weekend.

The Miracle Season--which is based on a true story--follows the Iowa City West volleyball team as it coped with the death of the team captain.

In 2011, Caroline Found died in a moped accident. The team, led by coach Kathy Bresnehan, had to find away to cope with the loss of a friend, and its best player. Bresnehan is played by Helen Hunt in the movie.

Last month, Bresnehan joined Channel 13's Jannay Towne in the studio to talk about the events that inspired the film.