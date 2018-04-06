The Sparkle Run Raises Money for Kids Fighting Cancer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ANKENY, Iowa –An event raising money in honor of a child lost to cancer is month away. The Sparkle Run will take place Sunday, May 6

“We started the Sparkle Run in 2014 after my daughter Erin passed away from leukemia at the age of 11. She passed away in October 2013, and two of her school teachers decided to do a 5k walk and fun run,” said Rebecca Moomey.

The Sparkle Run raised $30,000 the first year. It went towards replacing playground equipment at Blank Children's Hospital. Erin's family and friends continued the event. This year the money will go to the Pinky Swear Foundation, which provides kids with cancer and their families emotional and financial support.

Mary Mendenhall-Core with the Pinky Swear Foundation said, “We help with basic needs: mortgage, car repairs, car payments, even utility payments, groceries. Try to keep them afloat while they're struggling with taking care of a child with cancer.”

The Sparkle Run is Sunday, May 6th at the DMACC Campus in Ankeny. Packet pick up is at noon. The 5k walk/run starts at 2 p.m. and a one mile fun run is at 3 p.m. You can sign up here.