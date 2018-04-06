× US Job Growth Slowed in March

The US economy ended a tumultuous week with disappointing news.

America added 103,000 jobs in March, slower than previous months and well below expectations.

Economists had predicted 185,000 jobs.

The unemployment rate stayed at 4.1%, the lowest since 2000. It has come down steadily from a peak of 10% in 2009.

Wages grew 2.7% in March compared with a year ago, in line with expectations. Wage growth is one of the few yardsticks in the job market not to pick up meaningfully in recent years.

Job gains for January and February were revised down by a total of 50,000 jobs.

The job figures come as concern grows about a trade war between the United States and China. President Trump said Thursday he is considering hitting China with tariffs on $100 billion more of its goods, for a total of $150 billion.

Responding to Trump’s first round of proposed tariffs, Chinese officials earlier this week announced they would apply tariffs on $50 billion of US exports to China.

The job news still reflected a healthy economy overall. March was the 90th consecutive month of job gains, extending the longest streak on record.