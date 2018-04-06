× Webster County Murder Trial Pushed Back to July

WEBSTER COUNTY, Iowa – The murder trial for a Clare woman accused of killing her friend has been continued.

Online court documents filed Wednesday show 26-year-old Mackenzie Knigge’s trial is being delayed until July 30, 2018. She had originally been scheduled to be tried May 14th.

Knigge is charged with first degree murder in the death of Jessica Gomez. Gomez’ burned remains were found in a field near Clare on August 12th, 2017.

The other person charged with Gomez’ murder, 25-year-old Phillip Williams, has yet to be extradited to Iowa. He remains in the Tippecanoe County Jail in Indiana.

Investigators say Knigge and Gomez were friends and were both having a relationship with Williams.