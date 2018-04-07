× Democratic Candidates for Governor Weigh in on the Topic of Minimum Wage

DES MOINES, Iowa — All six of Iowa’s Democratic Candidates for Governor tackled several important topics during the College and Young Democrats of Iowa forum on Saturday one of those being minimum wage.

Fred Hubbell said he thinks the minimum wage needs to be raised and the focus needs to be on the incomes of all Iowans.

“I think we need to raise the minimum wage in our state but we also need to allow cities and communities if they want to to go higher. We have a diverse state and not every city is in the same financial situation, but we do need to raise that,” Hubbell said

John Norris said he wants to make sure everyone in the state who works 40 hours per week can support their family.

“I think the conversation in Iowa needs to be about everyone who works full time should be able to support themselves and their family and not have to be on public assistance and that’s why I advocate tying the minimum wage to 130 percent of the federal poverty level index,” Norris said.

Cathy Glasson said raising the minimum wage in Iowa is one of her top priorities.

“No one that works full time should live in poverty and Iowa needs to step up and lead the way. We can actually do this and I have a plan to do it over a three year period and the wage would increase over a three year period to 15 dollars and be indexed to inflation moving forward to help struggling Iowans,” Glasson said.

Ross Wilburn said, “I support 15 dollars an hour as the goal and I think that a time table of five years is a goal as well. We have to be realistic and continue to work. We don’t have a legislature to maintain at a pace.”

Boulton said the current administration hasn’t done a good job with minimum wage andhe would like to change that.

“I’d like to see us get to 15 dollars an hour by 2024, so phase it in over time and then adjust it to inflation to make sure that we are keeping up with the cost of living for Iowans,” Boulton said.

Andy McGuire said she also supports a $15 per hour minimum wage, but the legislature needs to be entirely democratic to get that approved.

“I support 15 dollars an hour minimum wage, but I believe what we need to do is have a leader that puts that as a priority and that works with the legislature, if we have a legislature that’s democratic to make sure we can get it through there,” McGuire said.