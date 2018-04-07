Des Moines Fishers Catch Massive ‘Flathead’ in April Fools’ TV Joke

Posted 1:13 pm, April 7, 2018, by

IOWA  --  A group of Iowa entertainers recently followed through on a promise.

The MudbuMs is a fishing show on the Sportsman Channel that follows a Des Moines-based business on fishing trips for catfish. This week, they promised viewers they would catch a world record flathead--and they certainly did.

The catch turned out to be so big that a backhoe had to be called in to pull it out of the river. When it did come out, though, it was all an April Fools' joke. Take a look at the video above to see the big reveal.

The MudbuMs have a shop in Urbandale.