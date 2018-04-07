× Hockey Community Shares Condolences After 14 People Killed in Bus Crash Carrying Canadian Team

CANADA — The hockey world is in shock and mourning after a bus transporting a junior hockey team crashed in Canada on Friday. Fourteen people were killed and 15 injured.

The Humboldt Broncos from Saskatchewan were on their way to a playoff game when a semi crashed into their bus late Friday afternoon. Players from ages 18-21, coaches, and other personnel were on the bus.

Many players from junior league teams like the Broncos go on to play in international leagues, and the tragedy is now sparking reactions from all over, including from the professional level.

“It just goes to show you you gotta embrace each and every day, and each and every day you’re with your…with your family, you better enjoy it,” said Mike Babcock, head coach of the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Police in Canada are still not releasing any names of those deceased or injured.

On Saturday, Sports Center shared a photo of three survivors of the crash holding hands.

A semitruck collided with a Canadian junior hockey league team bus on Friday, leaving 14 dead and 14 injured. Pictured here are 3 survivors in the hospital. (via @rjpatter) pic.twitter.com/7lOVQKXq5r — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) April 7, 2018

Hockey teams in Des Moines are also responding to the tragedy. The Des Moines Buccaneers tweeted, “No community is tighter than the hockey community, a tragedy like this shakes us all to the core. You all are in the minds and prayers of the DM hockey family.”

No community is tighter than the hockey community, a tragedy like this shakes us all to the core. You all are in the minds and prayers of the DM hockey family… @HumboldtBroncos pic.twitter.com/etZRs5B8bh — DesMoines Buccaneers (@bucshockey) April 7, 2018

The Iowa Wild also posted on Twitter, saying, “Our thoughts and prayers go out to the Humboldt Broncos organization and the families impacted by the tragedy.”