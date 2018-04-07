× Michigan Officers Recruiting Felines to Police Force

TROY, Michigan — Many police departments have K-9 units, but an officer in Michigan wants a unit of cats.

On Friday morning, the department started looking into what it calls “catidates” for the first police feline. The department said on Twitter last month that it would get a cat if it had 10,000 followers by April.

Friday’s event was the first round of selection for a police job, but even if they don’t get recruited into the line of duty, the kittens will be up for adoption.