Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- A celebrity on Netflix's hit show Queer Eye will be in Des Moines this month.

According to the Des Moines Register, Jonathan Van Ness, the grooming specialist on the show, will speak at the 13th Annual Iowa Governor's Conference on LGBTQ Youth on April 23rd.

Sasha Velour, the season nine winner of RuPaul's Drag Race, will be the keynote speaker.