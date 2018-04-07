Quad Cities Performers Bring Music to Cancer Patients

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

QUAD CITIES -- A pair of performers used their talents to bring some cheer to cancer patients in the Quad Cities on Friday.

Mandy Harvey and Preacher Lawson visited patients and staff in the cancer care unit at Genesis West. Both were contestants on the last season of America's Got Talent. Mandy plays the ukulele and sings, despite being hearing impaired. She says healing the body takes more than just medical care.

"It's so much a part of your treatment to know you're not alone and people actually care," she said. "This organization saves lives, and how can you not want to be a part of that?"