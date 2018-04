Please enable Javascript to watch this video

IOWA CITY - After losing its first 3 matches to Japan Team USA settled down to win the final 7, en-route to a 7-3 win at the World Cup in Iowa City.

USA opened up the tournament with a 10-0 win over India.

Former Hawkeye Thomas Gilman lost his match to reigning world champion Takahashi 4-1.

Team USA will wrestle Georgia Sunday morning, then likely in the gold medal match Sunday afternoon.