FACEOFF: Moss to the NBA, Lebron vs Saban, Nova not Watched, Come on Twins!

Posted 11:24 pm, April 8, 2018, by

John Sears and Michael Admire go back and forth on more topics in the sports world.  Hawkeye basketball player Isaiah Moss declares for the NBA, Lebron James vs Nick Saban, Low ratings for the NCAA title game, and the unwritten rules of MLB