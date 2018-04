Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JOHNSTON, Iowa -- A former Johnston High School science teacher accused of touching and kissing students will be sentenced on Monday.

Dustin Mead, 33, has pleaded guilty to first degree harassment. As part of his plea deal, sex abuse and sexual exploitation charges were dropped.

Mead was arrested in March of 2017 following accusations of inappropriate conduct with students. According to Johnston police, the case involved multiple victims.