Iowa National Guard Colonel Retires After 32 Years

IOWA -- An Iowa National Guard member is hanging up his boots after decades of service.

Colonel Greg Hapgood is retiring from the guard. Friends, family, and colleagues gathered on Saturday for his retirement celebration, where speakers including Senator Joni Ernst shared stories and gratitude for Hapgood's service.

While the retirement is bittersweet, the colonel says he already has plans on how to spend his down time.

"In the short term, take some time off. We've been a country at war every day since I've had this job. I've got some hobbies I like, spend some time with my family, and then kind of go from there," he said.

Colonel Hapgood has served in the Iowa National Guard for 32 years.