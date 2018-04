× Man Accused of Guthrie Center Arson Scheduled for Court on Monday

GREENE COUNTY, Iowa — The man accused of setting fire to a Guthrie Center house will make a court appearance on Monday.

Patrick Thompson, 26, is believed to have started a fire at the house in which his grandmother and step-siblings lived. The fire killed 12-year-old Melanie Paige Exline and 16-year-old Shakiah Cockerham.

Thompson faces two counts of first degree murder, two counts of attempted murder, and one count of arson.