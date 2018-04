Please enable Javascript to watch this video

IOWA -- Metro police say they'll be watching even more closely for distracted drivers this week.

Officers will have an increased presence in Clive and Urbandale on Friday to make sure drivers are obeying traffic laws. The safety project will focus mainly on people who text while driving. Nine people in the U.S. are killed and more than 1,000 injured each day in crashes involving distracted driving.

Iowa officers will be in plain clothes and unmarked cars.