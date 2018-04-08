Slick Roads Cause Multiple Accidents Around Metro

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

IOWA -- Slick road conditions kept first responders busy on Sunday night.

One accident took place on the SW 9th bridge over the Raccoon River, where multiple cars were previously hanging over the guard rail. A multi-vehicle accident also took place on the same bridge over MLK Parkway. Emergency medical responders from Norwalk were called in to assist at the scene, and the road is partially closed in this area as crews respond to the situation.

Police are also diverting traffic due to an accident at Bell Avenue and Fleur Drive near Gray's Lake; the area between Bell Ave and George Flagg Parkway remains completely blocked off while the scene is cleared. At least four tow trucks were called to remove the vehicles involved in a pileup.

Use extra caution when driving in the icy conditions, as many roads have become slick.