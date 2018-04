Please enable Javascript to watch this video

IOWA -- Hundreds of millions of dollars in Iowa exports to China may be at stake due to the trade war.

Twenty-five percent tariffs could give Chinese consumers reason to look elsewhere, or at least buy less from Iowa and the rest of the U.S.

California Congressman Eric Swalwell is just one of the Democrats and Republicans criticizing President Trump for putting local economies at risk. He joined Political Director Dave Price to discuss the potential issues.