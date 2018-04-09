× Authorities Searching for Missing Iowa Teen With Autism

LA PORTE CITY, Iowa — Authorities in La Porte City are on their second day of a search for a 16-year-old boy with autism, reports KWWL.

Jake Wilson–who answers to the name Jakey–was reported missing on Saturday night. Jake is 5’6″ tall and was last seen wearing a brown zip-up sweater, dark sweatpants, and cowboy boots. Family members are using the hashtag #BringJakeHome as part of a massive effort to get the word out about the missing boy.

Crews used kayaks, K-9s, horses, and even drones to search the area, and hundreds of volunteers walked through thick brush to try and locate him. On Monday, crews began using sonar to search the waters of Wolf Creek. Volunteer searchers say they wont stop until they find Jake.

“I said does that mean we are going to have such a big group of people every day? Probably not, probably going to start dwindling down within the next few days, but I will be here every day until he is found and something is done,” said La Porte City resident Christian Hoyas.

Crews say they have factored out the chance of Jake getting on a freight train because it never stopped in town on Saturday, and they have also searched Hickory Hills Park twice as it is a location Jake loved to visit.

Anyone with information regarding Jake’s whereabouts is asked to contact La Porte City police at 319-342-2232 or 319-291-2515.