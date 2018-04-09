Des Moines City Council Working to Suspend Metro Bar’s Liquor License

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- A Des Moines bar and restaurant may not be in business for much longer.

"I hate that this is an establishment that's licensed by the city of Des Moines, the seven of us, and they continue to operate because they have a license from us," said Des Moines City Council member Chris Coleman about the Triple Double Lounge on Hull Avenue.

One person was injured in a shooting outside the bar last week and two others were injured in a shooting last month. The city council is attempting to suspend the bar's liquor license, and police are making it a priority.

"If the neighbors look out their window they're going to see police presences in the neighborhood near the establishment, and I thank the police department for for putting that in place," said council member Linda Westergaard.

Since July of last year, police have been called to the Triple Double 41 times.