Des Moines Singer Hoping to Move Forward in 'The Voice' Competition

CALIFORNIA — A Des Moines woman hopes to knock out her competition on Monday night’s episode of The Voice.

Sharane Calister made it through the blind auditions and battle rounds to stay on Team Alicia. On Monday, she goes head to head with another team member in the knockout round.

The Voice starts at 7 p.m. on Channel 13.