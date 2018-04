Please enable Javascript to watch this video

POLK COUNTY, Iowa -- A Polk County jury has awarded the family of Des Moines architect Kirk Blunck $6 million in a civil lawsuit.

In the wrongful death suit, Zachary Gaskill was accused of killing Blunck, who died in 2016 after being found unconscious in a stairway at his East Village office. No criminal charges have been filed.

Blunck's family does not expect to actually receive any money from Gaskill, but says they filed the lawsuit to gain closure.