Horror Movie Written by Iowans Tops Weekend Box Office Charts

IOWA — Two Iowa natives went from unknowns to box office champions in Hollywood.

Over the weekend, the film A Quiet Place topped the box office charts, earning $50 million. The film comes from the minds of Iowans Scott Beck and Bryan Woods. The pair wrote the screenplay and are credited as executive producers.

Beck and Woods are Quad Cities natives and both studied film at the University of Iowa.