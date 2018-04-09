× Icy Bridge Blamed for Crash That Killed One Person

DES MOINES, Iowa – A teenager was killed Sunday night in a crash southwest of the Des Moines airport after the vehicle he was a passenger in lost control on an icy bridge.

The Iowa State Patrol says the accident happened just after 8:00 p.m. on Highway 5. An SUV driven by 46-year-old Famous Rucker was traveling eastbound when icy conditions on the bridge over Highway 28 caused him to lose control. The vehicle went into the south ditch and then rolled several times.

Eighteen-year-old Malik Rucker died in the crash. Forty-six-year-old Aisha Rucker was injured and taken to a Des Moines hospital. Her condition is not known.

The driver was not injured.