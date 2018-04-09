× Iowa Inmate Charged with Threatening to Kill Federal Judge

ANAMOSA, Iowa – An Iowa man already serving time in Anamosa State Penitentiary has been charged with threatening a federal judge.

A federal grand jury in the Northern District of Iowa charged Matthew James Howard with threats against a federal judge and mailing a threatening communication. He’s currently serving time on burglary and robbery convictions.

The indictment alleges on or around November 30th of 2017, Howard wrote and mailed a letter to United States District Court Judge Linda Reade threatening to kill her.

If convicted, Howard could face up to 10 years in federal prison.