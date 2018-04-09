× ISU Spring Football Game Cancelled Due to Expected Weather

AMES, Iowa — The Iowa State Cyclones’ 2018 Gridiron Club spring football game has been cancelled.

The game that was scheduled for Saturday, April 14th will no longer take place due to “poor weather conditions forecasted for the Ames area,” said a press release from the university. The game will not be rescheduled.

“Coach Campbell and I mutually decided to cancel the Spring Game due to the anticipated weather for Saturday,” Iowa State Athletics Director Jamie Pollard said in the release. “We know this will be disappointing for our fans and players. The football team will use Saturday as their final practice in a closed practice similar to this spring.”

Other activities related to the spring game including Cyclone Carnival, Jr. Cyclone Club Football Clinic, and Cyclone Gridiron Club Tailgate are also cancelled. However, Cy’s House of Trivia on Saturday night will still take place at 5 p.m.

ISU’s 2018 season opens on Saturday, September 1st against South Dakota State. Click here for more information.