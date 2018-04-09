Mason City Makes the Most of Mountains of Snow This Winter

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MASON CITY, Iowa-This winter the City of Mason City has seen mountains of snow. Each week or so snowstorms would come across Minnesota, into Iowa. Around 6.8 inches of snow fell on Mason City Sunday, leaving another winter wonderland for residents to scoop.

Steve Heller just moved to Mason City from Forest City, he was helping his neighbor scoop out his drive.

“Just helping them out I used to do it in Forest City, when I lived there,” said Heller. “ I just continue it, to help somebody else out, as they tend to help you when you’re in need.”

Heller noted the spring snowstorm has happened before in Iowa.

“In the mid 60s there in Forest City was like a tunnel going east on Highway nine, they had to blow it out,” said Heller.

Bob Fisher has been the News and Sports Director on Radio Station KGLO, in Mason City.

“At the beginning of the winter, it was kind a decent winter,” said Fisher. “Then all the sudden this last six weeks it’s been snowstorm, after a snowstorm, after a snowstorm, getting 30 inches since March 1, it’s been unreal for this area.”

Fisher said he doesn’t mind reading community and school cancellations. He does note that area school superintendents are becoming concerned about how the school year may have to stretch into June, due to all the school cancellations.

“I talk to a lot of people who can’t believe we keep getting this snow, and how cold it gets normally in the winter 30-below at times,” said Fisher. “It’s definitely the “Frostbite “Falls,” of the upper north central part of the state.”