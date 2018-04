× New Stores Coming to Altoona’s Outlets of Des Moines

ALTOONA, Iowa — Shoppers will soon have several new options in Altoona.

Four new stores are coming to the Outlets of Des Moines. American Eagle and Christopher & Banks will both open later this month, and Michael Kors Outlet and Lucky Brand stores will open in May.

The new stores also mean new jobs; the outlets are hosting a job fair this Friday.